Sports

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know

The biggest overhaul includes some gameplay changes, brand-new map, fresh weapons, and a redesigned battle pass

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Whats new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Heres what to know
What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 has made waves in the entire gaming industry with its release, as it includes some major updates, taking your gaming experience to the next level.

The biggest overhaul includes some gameplay changes, brand-new map, fresh weapons, and a redesigned battle pass.

The latest chapter replaces the traditional battle bus drop with storm surfing, placing players in smaller, landing zones for better balance. The bus will return later via in-game quests.

The new map is inspired by the southwestern USA, featuring areas modeled after Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Area 51.

Moreover, it includes new features such as hot air balloons for travel and a working roller coaster.

Wing suits bring new mobility options, offering players a vertical boost before gliding.

The battle pass provides eight skins, including partnerships like The Bride from Kill Bill and Marty McFly from Back to the Future.

It allows players to unlock most skins in any order, and some unique styles require playing specific modes.

Core modes, including OG, Reload, and Blitz are temporarily removed until early December.

Chapter 7 brings a refreshed weapon pool with items such as the Iron Pump Shotgun, Lightning Gun, and dual-wield options.

To get the Bride’s Hanzo sword, players are required to complete special training portals.

Reboot vans are now drivable, enabling players to revive teammates on the move. A new self-res item gives knocked players the ability to revive themselves.

Bosses now drop items that allow players to transform into them, while new in-match anomalies add unpredictable twists. Chapter 7 also brings Lisa’s Music Pass to Fortnite Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in historic ODI milestone

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in historic ODI milestone
Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-format batters of all time

Former West Ham legend Billy Bonds passes away at 79

Former West Ham legend Billy Bonds passes away at 79
Billy Bonds retired in 1988 and later became a coach, managing the Hammers from 1990 to 1994

David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's historic win with emotional message

David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's historic win with emotional message
Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup final after becoming the Eastern Conference Champions’

Oscar Piastri revives F1 title hopes with dominant display in Qatar

Oscar Piastri revives F1 title hopes with dominant display in Qatar
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri leaves behind teammate Lando Norris to win the Qatar Sprint

Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title

Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title
Lionel Messi’s historic assist leads Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup final against Vancouver

GTA former co-founder reflects on early criticism on video games

GTA former co-founder reflects on early criticism on video games
Dan Houser recalled a time when people considered video game development as far from a “grown-up” career

Carlos Alcaraz debuts new hairstyle during Miami break

Carlos Alcaraz debuts new hairstyle during Miami break
Alcaraz won eight tittles, including the French Open and US Open during this year

Kenny Macintyre shares shocking health update on air

Kenny Macintyre shares shocking health update on air
BBC Radio Scotland presenter Kenny Macintyre surprised listeners as he spoke candidly about a personal health matter

Lionel Messi’s uncertain future sparks fresh speculation

Lionel Messi’s uncertain future sparks fresh speculation
Messi’s next move remains uncertain, fuelling excitement and speculation across the football world

Lionel Messi confirms Hyderabad stop during ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’

Lionel Messi confirms Hyderabad stop during ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’
Messi set to visit four Indian cities during much-anticipated ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’ in December

Iga Światek vows to avoid Federer's mistake, sets sights on Wimbledon glory

Iga Światek vows to avoid Federer's mistake, sets sights on Wimbledon glory
Swiatek beat Amanda Anisimova to claim Wimbledon after one of most dominant wins in a Grand Slam final

Athletes who announced retirement in 2025: Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Marcelo and others

Athletes who announced retirement in 2025: Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Marcelo and others
Let's take a look at some of the most notable retirements in the sports world in 2025