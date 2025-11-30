What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 has made waves in the entire gaming industry with its release, as it includes some major updates, taking your gaming experience to the next level.
The biggest overhaul includes some gameplay changes, brand-new map, fresh weapons, and a redesigned battle pass.
The latest chapter replaces the traditional battle bus drop with storm surfing, placing players in smaller, landing zones for better balance. The bus will return later via in-game quests.
The new map is inspired by the southwestern USA, featuring areas modeled after Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Area 51.
Moreover, it includes new features such as hot air balloons for travel and a working roller coaster.
Wing suits bring new mobility options, offering players a vertical boost before gliding.
The battle pass provides eight skins, including partnerships like The Bride from Kill Bill and Marty McFly from Back to the Future.
It allows players to unlock most skins in any order, and some unique styles require playing specific modes.
Core modes, including OG, Reload, and Blitz are temporarily removed until early December.
Chapter 7 brings a refreshed weapon pool with items such as the Iron Pump Shotgun, Lightning Gun, and dual-wield options.
To get the Bride’s Hanzo sword, players are required to complete special training portals.
Reboot vans are now drivable, enabling players to revive teammates on the move. A new self-res item gives knocked players the ability to revive themselves.
Bosses now drop items that allow players to transform into them, while new in-match anomalies add unpredictable twists. Chapter 7 also brings Lisa’s Music Pass to Fortnite Festival.