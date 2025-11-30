Former West Ham legend Billy Bonds passes away at 79

The well-recognised former West Ham United player, coach, and manager Billy Bonds has breathed his last at the age of 79.
On Sunday, November 30, 2025, Bond's death was confirmed by his family, released by West Ham, which read, "We are heartbroken to announce that we lost our beloved dad today. He was devoted to his family and was the most kind, loyal, selfless and loving person.
"Dad loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart and treasured every moment of his time at the club.
"He will always be in our hearts and eternally missed. We take comfort knowing that his legacy will live on forever."
Bonds made 799 appearances for West Ham, a club record, and helped the team to win the two FA Cup victories, in 1975 and 1980.
He retired in 1988 and later became a coach, managing the Hammers from 1990 to 1994.
Bonds further spent time at Charlton as a player and managed Millwall.
He achieved major accomplishments, including an MBE in 1988 and voted West Ham’s greatest-ever player by fans in 2018.
Bond’s former colleagues and supporters paid tribute to his fellow player, remembering him as a great leader, holding immense courage.