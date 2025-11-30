Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in historic ODI milestone

India's top batsman Virat Kohli etched his name in cricket history as he surpassed the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most centuries in men's ODI (One Day International) cricket.
The milestone came during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi where Kohli's commanding 52nd hundreds reinforced his reputation as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket.
In the match, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Kohli were playing well together. Sharma was dismissed for 57 runs off 51 balls but the pair had put together a strong partnership of 136 runs off 109 balls.
After Sharma's dismissal, Kohli remained steady and reached a historic milestone in the 38th over of the innings before being dismissed for 135 runs off 120 balls, caught at backward cover after mistiming a lofted shot.
This century is also Kohli's sixth in ODI specifically against South Africa.
Meanwhile, Kohli also broke the record of most centuries at home in one format of international cricket.
Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, 2025 having played a total of 123 tests for India, where he scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85.
Most hundreds in one ODI
Virat Kohli-52
Sachin Tendulkar-51
Jacques Kallis-45
Ricky Ponting-41