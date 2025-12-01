Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for thrilling showdown

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri are set for a thrilling championship showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Verstappen's dramatic victory in Qatar.
Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix, while a strategic mistake by McLaren hurt both of their drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
As a result, the championship will be decided in a three-way contest at the final race in Abu Dhabi.
In the race, Piastri finished second, and Norris came fourth after being delayed by other cars after his last pit stop.
Verstappen’s Qatar win was his seventh of the season, tying him with Norris and Piastri for most wins.
Going into the final race in Abu Dhabi on December 5–7, Norris leads the championship by 12 points over Verstappen, who is now four points ahead of Piastri.
“Really well done with the strategy, guys,” Verstappen said over team radio after taking the checkered flag. “We keep staying in it! That’s a very lovely race," as per NBC News.
All three drivers still have a chance to win the championship at Abu Dhabi since 25 points are available.
A win would give Norris or Piastri their first title, while Verstappen would secure a fifth straight championship, matching a record set only by Michael Schumacher.