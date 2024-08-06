Eluned Morgan steps up as Wales' new female First Minister

Eluned Morgan has been confirmed as the first female First Minister of Wales on Tuesday, August 6, following a vote in the Welsh Parliament.
As per BBC, the Senedd, which was recalled from its summer break, chose Morgan after Vaughan Gething resigned from the position. Members of the Senedd (MSs) voted both in person and virtually, including from abroad.
Ms. Morgan expressed her gratitude, stating, "It is the greatest honor of my life to stand before you today as the first woman to become the first minister of Wales."
Morgan, who took over as leader of Welsh Labour last month and has been serving as health minister since May 2021, won the position with 28 votes.
Meanwhile, Conservative Andrew RT Davies received 15 votes, while Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth garnered 12. Jane Dodds, the chamber's only Liberal Democrat, abstained.
However, her nomination will now be sent to the King for final approval.
As per the outlet, Ms. Morgan, the sixth Welsh first minister, thanked Mr. Gething for his service, calling him a "true trailblazer" in Wales' devolution journey.
She pledged to honor his achievements and add her contributions, promising a more vibrant leadership style.
To note, Mr. Gething resigned last month following cabinet resignations and controversies, including accepting donations from a man twice convicted of environmental offenses and sacking a cabinet minister over leaked messages.