Hezbollah Launches drone attacks on Northern Israel: ‘Retaliation still expected’

Hezbollah has carried out a series of drone and rocket attacks on northern Israel on Tuesday, August 6, escalating tensions in the region.
The armed group targeted two military sites near Acre and struck an Israeli military vehicle.
As per Reuters, the Israeli military intercepted several drones and reported injuries among civilians south of Nahariya.
Initial siren alerts around Acre were later confirmed as false alarms. In retaliation, the Israeli air force attacked two Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon.
The attacks come amid heightened fears of a broader conflict. Hezbollah has vowed to avenge the recent killing of its top commander, Fuad Shukr, by Israel last week.
Despite the latest strikes, a Hezbollah source indicated that the group's full response is still forthcoming.
Earlier on Tuesday, a strike in the Lebanese town of Mayfadoun killed four people, including suspected Hezbollah fighters.
Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, is expected to address the situation at a memorial for Shukr on Tuesday.
For the past 10 months, Hezbollah and the Israeli military have exchanged fire, primarily in the border area, alongside the Gaza conflict.