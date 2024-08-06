World

Who Is Muhammad Yunus? Nobel laureate suggested for Bangladesh's interim government

Bangladesh student groups view Muhammad Yunus as a pivotal figure for the new interim government

  August 06, 2024
In the wake of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dramatic resignation and departure from Bangladesh, student groups leading the uprising have proposed Muhammad Yunus, a renowned microfinance pioneer and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, as a key figure in the interim government.

Muhammad Yunus, 84, is a celebrated figure in Bangladesh, known globally for his groundbreaking work in microfinance.

Born in Chittagong in 1940, Yunus earned a Ph.D. in economics from Vanderbilt University before returning to Bangladesh in the 1970s.

His innovative approach to microloans led to the establishment of Grameen Bank in 1983, which earned him and the bank the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for their contributions to alleviating poverty.

Despite his acclaim, Yunus has faced significant challenges. He briefly ventured into politics in 2007, launching a political party as an alternative to the entrenched political system, but the party was short-lived.

This move, combined with his growing influence, put him at odds with powerful figures, including Sheikh Hasina.

During Hasina's rule, Yunus became a target of political backlash. 

The government accused microfinance institutions of exploiting the poor, and Yunus himself has faced numerous legal battles, totaling 174 cases as of September. 

