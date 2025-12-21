Entertainment
'Heated Rivalry' creator spills exciting beans on Season 1 finale

'Heated Rivalry' director Jacob Tierne shares hilrarious plot twists in the upcoming episode

  • By Hafsa Noor

  • By Hafsa Noor
Heated Rivalry creator, Jacob Tierney, has shared exciting plot of the upcoming season finale.

The hit Crave original series, based on the NYT best book of Rachel Reid, is an exciting story about two ice hockey players of rival teams.

During a chat with Gold Derby, the director shared, “You’re going to finally get the joy that we wanted from the beginning — just queer joy, pure happiness and sweetness and love and all that other good stuff. I’m confident in these last two episodes.”

Jacob added, “My favorite scenes are all in Episodes 5 and 6. They’re such different episodes. Episode 5 is so big and so much happens and 6 is so small and so intimate. I just watched the finale this morning because I had to sign off on a bunch of things and it’s so nice to be with the two of them for that long.”

While trying not to give spoilers, he noted, “There are so many scenes in the fifth episode that are heartbreaking and also funny and sweet and cute. And then Episode 6 is like a little two-hander that’s so wonderful. It will give our obsessive fans two big needle drops."

The last episode of Heated Rivalry will release on December 26. 

Moreover, the hit series has been renewed for second season.

