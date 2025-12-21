Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
TikTok’s future in US relies on potential new deal

TikTok faces a potential ban since 2020 due to US national security concerns over data privacy

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A proposed deal involving TikTok’s US operations could assist the Byte-Dance owned platforms avoid a nationwide ban; however, numerous details remain under wraps.

ByteDance announced some deals that would give maximum control of TikTok’s US business to a group of investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi-based MGX.

If finalised, the potential partnership could end years of uncertainty for TikTok that is used by nearly 170 million Americans.

The Chinese short video platform has faced a potential ban since 2020 due to US national security concerns over data privacy and possible Chinese government influence.

In 2024, Congress passed a law that needed ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US assets or face a ban, with the current deadline slated for January 23, 2026.

For users, the immediate experience is likely to remain the same. As per the experts, TikTok’s interface and content feed may remain familiar.

TikTok stated the new US joint venture will oversee data protection, content moderation, and algorithm security, though it remains unclear whether the US entity would control the algorithm or not.

Oracle is likely to protect US user data by storing it on secure servers within the United States. Still, approval from the Chinese government and scrutiny from US lawmakers could pose hurdles.

Until then, TikTok will remain accessible on US app stores; however, uncertainty regarding long-term future remains the same.

