Nick Kyrgios set for long-awaited ATP comeback at Brisbane International 

Nick Kyrgios is set to make his long-awaited comeback to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International after being handed a wildcard.
It will mark his return to the ATP Tour after nearly 10 months away from the competition.
Kyrgios, whose injury and fitness problems have limited him to just five singles matches in 2025 last played on the ATP Tour in March when he was defeated by Karen Khachanov in the second round of the Miami Open.
The Brisbane International tennis tournament will be held from January 4 to January 11.
Brisbane International Tournament Director Cameron Pearson said in a statement, noting, “Nick has long been a favourite with Brisbane crowds and will be a major drawcard for fans. He is a player who thrives on the big stage."
He added, “I’m thrilled to welcome him back to Brisbane and can’t wait to watch him perform in front of a passionate home crowd.”
Before competing at the Brisbane International, the 30-year-old will make a public return by playing an exhibition match against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on December 28.
Afterwards, Australian tennis star will take part in the Kooyong Classic, a pre-tournament exhibition event n Melbourne in January.
Kyrgios, currently ranked 673 in the world rankings, will also play at the Rod Laver Arena in the 1 Point Slam, a special event featuring 48 players including professionals, amateurs and celebrity wildcards.