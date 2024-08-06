Health

Add THESE powerful foods to your diet for reducing cancer risk

Cancer remains one of the top causes of death globally

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Cancer remains one of the top causes of death globally, with a rising number of cases affecting millions.

Recent studies highlight the significant role diet can play in mitigating cancer risk.

Adding specific foods to your diet can provide protective benefits against various types of cancer.

Here are some foods that could help reduce your risk:

Garlic:

Garlic contains sulfur compounds like allicin, which have demonstrated anti-cancer properties. These compounds may help prevent cancer by inhibiting the growth of cancer cells.

Turmeric:

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Curcumin can hinder the growth of cancer cells, particularly in breast, bowel, stomach, and skin cancers.

Tomatoes:

Tomatoes are high in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that imparts their red color. Research from Harvard School of Public Health suggests that frequent consumption of tomato-based foods may lower prostate cancer risk by up to 30%.

Green Tea:

Green tea is abundant in catechins, antioxidants that help prevent cell damage. Regular intake of green tea is associated with a decreased risk of cancers, including breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers.

Fluid-rich food:

Maintaining hydration by drinking plenty of water and eating hydrating foods like cucumbers and watermelons can help flush out toxins and support optimal cell function. This practice may lower the risk of urinary and bladder cancers.

Beans:

Beans are an excellent source of fiber, which is known to aid in cancer prevention. A diet high in fiber can help lower cancer risk, as highlighted by research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

