Sports

Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw claims gold in speed climbing debut at Paris Olympics

Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw made history by becoming the first Olympic champion in speed climbing

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw claims gold in speed climbing debut at Paris Olympics
Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw claims gold in speed climbing debut at Paris Olympics

In a thrilling competition, Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw made history by becoming the first Olympic champion in speed climbing, finishing the wall climb in just 6.10 seconds.

As per NBC Olympics, she narrowly edged out China’s Deng Lijuan, who secured silver with a personal best of 6.18 seconds.

In the race for the bronze, Indonesia’s Rajiah Sallsabillah faced off against Poland’s Aleksandra Kalucka.

Both athletes achieved personal best times in the semifinals, with Kalucka clocking 6.34 seconds and Sallsabillah 6.41 seconds.

Kalucka took an early lead in the final, while Sallsabillah slipped, missing out on a podium finish.

"I was so happy and I couldn't believe that I just won the bronze medal. I'm super happy and proud of myself that I did it," said Kalucka.

Meanwhile, American Emma Hunt had a strong start in her quarterfinal race against Sallsabillah but slipped midway, losing her chance to advance.

Sallsabillah advanced to the semifinals but was defeated by Deng, who completed the run in 6.38 seconds. Deng had earlier upset Indonesia’s Dewi Made Rita Kusuma Desak, setting a personal best of 6.363 seconds.

Aleksandra Miroslaw also broke the women’s speed climbing world record in the semifinal with a run time of 6.06 seconds, showcasing her incredible talent and securing her historic Olympic gold.

King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns

Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns
Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview

Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions

King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions

Sports News

King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
New England Patriots drop ‘interest’ in Brandon Aiyuk amid contract dispute
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Vinesh Phogat's Olympic gold medal hopes shatter after disqualification
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Babar Azam praises Arshad Nadeem's Olympic final qualification feat
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Afghan cricketer Ihsanullah Janat hit with hefty ban for match-fixing
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Bangladesh cricket team’s tour to Pakistan in doubt amid 'major' domestic unrest
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Suni Lee views Paris Olympics as her ‘redemption tour’
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of Al Nassr training: ‘Back where I belong!’
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Armand "Mondo" Duplantis wins record-breaking Olympic gold
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Simone Biles ends Paris Olympic campaign with silver: ‘Happy, proud, and excited’
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Tom Brady totally floored by Simone Biles’ Olympics gymnastics
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Olympic village amid controversy