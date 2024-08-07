Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw claims gold in speed climbing debut at Paris Olympics

In a thrilling competition, Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw made history by becoming the first Olympic champion in speed climbing, finishing the wall climb in just 6.10 seconds.
As per NBC Olympics, she narrowly edged out China’s Deng Lijuan, who secured silver with a personal best of 6.18 seconds.
In the race for the bronze, Indonesia’s Rajiah Sallsabillah faced off against Poland’s Aleksandra Kalucka.
Both athletes achieved personal best times in the semifinals, with Kalucka clocking 6.34 seconds and Sallsabillah 6.41 seconds.
Kalucka took an early lead in the final, while Sallsabillah slipped, missing out on a podium finish.
"I was so happy and I couldn't believe that I just won the bronze medal. I'm super happy and proud of myself that I did it," said Kalucka.
Meanwhile, American Emma Hunt had a strong start in her quarterfinal race against Sallsabillah but slipped midway, losing her chance to advance.
Sallsabillah advanced to the semifinals but was defeated by Deng, who completed the run in 6.38 seconds. Deng had earlier upset Indonesia’s Dewi Made Rita Kusuma Desak, setting a personal best of 6.363 seconds.
Aleksandra Miroslaw also broke the women’s speed climbing world record in the semifinal with a run time of 6.06 seconds, showcasing her incredible talent and securing her historic Olympic gold.