Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to be sworn in as Bangladesh's interim leader tomorrow

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed Muhammad Yunus to head the interim government

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024


Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is set to be sworn in tomorrow, according to the nation's army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman.

As per India today, the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 8 PM.

General Waker announced that the advisory council, headed by Yunus, might consist of 15 members. This appointment follows the recent violent ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed Yunus, 84, to head the interim government.

Yunus, renowned for his microfinance initiatives, has pledged to guide the nation through a "democratic process" upon his arrival in Dhaka.

Yunus told reporters before boarding a flight from Paris to Dubai, where he will catch a connecting flight to Dhaka, saying, "I'm looking forward to going back home, see what's happening and how we can organize ourselves to get out of the trouble we are in.”

The swift appointment of Yunus came after student leaders called for his leadership. This decision was finalized in a meeting with President Shahabuddin, military leaders, and student representatives.

His reputation as a pioneer in microfinance and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate brings hope for navigating the country through its current political turmoil.

