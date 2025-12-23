Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery following key victory over Cruzeiro

Santos and Brazil star Neymar has undergone knee surgery following the end of the season.
The forward battled a knee issue in the final weeks of the campaign but still played a key role in helping Santos avoid relegation.
Despite the injury, the 33-year-old played the full 90 minutes helping Santos secure a 3-0 victory over Cruzeiro.
According to Goal, Santos have now confirmed Neymar has undergone successful surgery in a statement on Tuesday, December 23.
The statement reads, "The player Neymar da Silva Santos Junior underwent surgery this Monday morning (12/22) at Mater Dei Nova Lima by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar and his team. An arthroscopy was performed to treat a lesion in the medial meniscus."
It added, "The surgery was a success and the athlete is doing well. Neymar Jr. will be discharged early this afternoon and will begin his rehabilitation process, which will be coordinated by his physiotherapist Rafael Martini."
Neymar will probably be sidelined for about a month, returning around late January or early February.
If all goes well, he could play in the derby against Corinthians on January 22, with Santos playing matches against Novorizontino, Palmeiras and Guarani beforehand.