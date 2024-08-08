King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions

King Charles of the United Kingdom has requested daily updates on planned protests across the country.
According to Sky News, the King, known for his involvement in community cohesion and interfaith dialogue, is said to be privately engaging with the issues arising from the protests.
This move comes as the UK braces for a surge of demonstrations, with thousands of specialist police officers deployed in anticipation of over 100 far-right protests and 30 counter-protests.
Following a stabbing incident of three young girls in Southport and rumors that the attacker was an asylum seeker, far-right protests and counter-protests have erupted across the country.
Businesses are closing early to avoid violence, and immigration solicitors have been identified as potential targets.
The government has warned that law enforcement will respond swiftly to any offenders.
Moreover, the unrest has also sparked political controversy. Tory leadership contenders are at odds over recent comments made by Robert Jenrick, who suggested that people chanting "Allahu Akbar" should be arrested.
Critics, including Mel Stride and Lord Ahmad, have condemned the remarks as insensitive and potentially Islamophobic.
Later, Jenrick clarified his stance, acknowledging that while "Allahu Akbar" is used peacefully by many Muslims, aggressive chanting in the context of protests can be intimidating.