World

Trump slams Harris' pick of Walz as running mate: 'Shocking pick'

Donald Trump called Tim Walz a ‘very liberal’ man

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Donald Trump called Tim Walz a 'very liberal' man
Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, August 7, reacted to Kamala Harris' decision to choose Tim Walz as her running mate for the November presidential election.

The Republican nominee for president, Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News said, “He's a very, very liberal man, and he's a shocking pick. I could not be more thrilled.”

He also recalled the ‘only’ time he interacted with Walz was when protesters were at the governor's mansion, saying, “They only had one guard, I guess it was at the mansion or his house in some form. And he called me, and I said, ‘What do you want me to do about it?’ I was in the White House. He said, 'If you would put out the word that I'm a good person, and I did, I put out the word I said, 'He's a good person. I hope everything's good.' And everybody put down their flags and took their flags with them… It was thousands of people."

Trump further added, “If you look at his record with no walls, no security, let everybody in. He's worse than they are. Nobody knew how radical left she was, but he's a smarter version of her if you want to know the truth."

For the unversed, Harris selected Walz, ‘a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran,’ as her running mate for the vice presidency on Tuesday and held the first campaign rally with him in Philadelphia hours after the announcement.

