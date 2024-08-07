World

Elon Musk sounds alarm of 'inevitable civil war' in UK amid far-right riots

UK slams Elon Musk for making an ‘irresponsible’ comment about civil war

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
UK slams Elon Musk for making an ‘irresponsible’ comment about civil war
UK slams Elon Musk for making an ‘irresponsible’ comment about civil war

The UK criticised tech giant Elon Musk for making a controversial comment about ‘civil war’ on the far-right widespread riots.

According to CNBC, the Tesla owner on Sunday, August 4, in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter), blaming the violent demonstrations in the UK as an effect of ‘mass migration and open borders,’ commented that “civil war is inevitable.”

Musk's comment sparked a response from the UK’s Prime Minister, Sir Kier Starmer’s official spokesperson, who said, “There is no justification for comments like that. What we’ve seen in this country is organised illegal thuggery, which has no place on our streets or online.”

He further added, “We’re talking about a minority of thugs that do not speak for Britain, and in response to it, we’ve seen some of the best of our communities coming out to clean up the mess and disruption.”

Moreover, the UK’s court minister, Heidi Alexander, also slammed Musk for making irresponsible comments. He told Times Radio, “Use of language such as a ‘civil war’ is in no way acceptable. We are seeing police officers being seriously injured, buildings set alight, and so I really do think that everyone who has a platform should be exercising their power responsibly.’’

For the unversed, the UK has been shaken by the violent demonstrations by far-right activists after the stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event on July 29 that killed three minor girls.

Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak

Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's ‘foul-mouthed’ rants

Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's ‘foul-mouthed’ rants
Charlie Puth reveals unusual tip Taylor Swift gave him for ‘songwriting’

Charlie Puth reveals unusual tip Taylor Swift gave him for ‘songwriting’
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay

'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay

World News

'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Harris and Walz fire up supporters in Wisconsin and Michigan rally
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Trump slams Harris' pick of Walz as running mate: 'Shocking pick'
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Elon Musk's X files lawsuit against 'major' companies over alleged ad boycott
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Tim Walz’s China teaching stint gains attention on Chinese social media
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to be sworn in as Bangladesh's interim leader tomorrow
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Pakistan extends support to Bangladesh's people, hails their 'resilient spirit’
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Released russian rights activist Oleg Orlov hints at future prisoner exchanges
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Sheikh Hasina’s son breaks silence on mother's exit, reveals next destination
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz hold first rally together as Democratic running mates
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination