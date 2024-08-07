Elon Musk sounds alarm of 'inevitable civil war' in UK amid far-right riots

The UK criticised tech giant Elon Musk for making a controversial comment about ‘civil war’ on the far-right widespread riots.
According to CNBC, the Tesla owner on Sunday, August 4, in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter), blaming the violent demonstrations in the UK as an effect of ‘mass migration and open borders,’ commented that “civil war is inevitable.”
Musk's comment sparked a response from the UK’s Prime Minister, Sir Kier Starmer’s official spokesperson, who said, “There is no justification for comments like that. What we’ve seen in this country is organised illegal thuggery, which has no place on our streets or online.”
He further added, “We’re talking about a minority of thugs that do not speak for Britain, and in response to it, we’ve seen some of the best of our communities coming out to clean up the mess and disruption.”
Moreover, the UK’s court minister, Heidi Alexander, also slammed Musk for making irresponsible comments. He told Times Radio, “Use of language such as a ‘civil war’ is in no way acceptable. We are seeing police officers being seriously injured, buildings set alight, and so I really do think that everyone who has a platform should be exercising their power responsibly.’’
For the unversed, the UK has been shaken by the violent demonstrations by far-right activists after the stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event on July 29 that killed three minor girls.