Sports

Rafael Nadal makes shocking announcement ahead of 2024 US Open

Rafael Nadal surprisingly drops out of 2024 US Open

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024


Rafael Nadal has surprisingly announced that he will withdraw from the 2024 U.S. Open.

On Wednesday, the Spanish tennis superstar made the major announcement on Instagram that will not to compete in the upcoming tournament, which is set for Aug. 26 - Sept. 8, 2024.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has won U.S. Open four times, in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

Rafael penned, “Hi all, writing today is to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open a place where I have amazing memories.”

He further wrote on social media, “I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don’t think I would be able to give my 100% this time.”

The 38-year-old tragically missed the last year's US Open with a hip injury.

Rafael's last appearance on the New York City hardcourts was in 2022, when he was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Frances Tiafoe.

Now his next chance at a Grand Slam victory will now be next year at the Australian Open.

Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak

Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's ‘foul-mouthed’ rants

Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's ‘foul-mouthed’ rants
Charlie Puth reveals unusual tip Taylor Swift gave him for ‘songwriting’

Charlie Puth reveals unusual tip Taylor Swift gave him for ‘songwriting’
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay

'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay

Sports News

'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
New England Patriots drop ‘interest’ in Brandon Aiyuk amid contract dispute
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Vinesh Phogat's Olympic gold medal hopes shatter after disqualification
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw claims gold in speed climbing debut at Paris Olympics
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Babar Azam praises Arshad Nadeem's Olympic final qualification feat
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Afghan cricketer Ihsanullah Janat hit with hefty ban for match-fixing
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Bangladesh cricket team’s tour to Pakistan in doubt amid 'major' domestic unrest
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Suni Lee views Paris Olympics as her ‘redemption tour’
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of Al Nassr training: ‘Back where I belong!’
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Armand "Mondo" Duplantis wins record-breaking Olympic gold
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Simone Biles ends Paris Olympic campaign with silver: ‘Happy, proud, and excited’