Rafael Nadal makes shocking announcement ahead of 2024 US Open

Rafael Nadal has surprisingly announced that he will withdraw from the 2024 U.S. Open.
On Wednesday, the Spanish tennis superstar made the major announcement on Instagram that will not to compete in the upcoming tournament, which is set for Aug. 26 - Sept. 8, 2024.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion has won U.S. Open four times, in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.
Rafael penned, “Hi all, writing today is to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open a place where I have amazing memories.”
He further wrote on social media, “I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don’t think I would be able to give my 100% this time.”
The 38-year-old tragically missed the last year's US Open with a hip injury.
Rafael's last appearance on the New York City hardcourts was in 2022, when he was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Frances Tiafoe.
Now his next chance at a Grand Slam victory will now be next year at the Australian Open.