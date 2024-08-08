YouTube rolls out Gemini AI tool to streamline video outlines for creator

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
YouTube is experimenting with a new AI-powered tool, Gemini, designed to assist content creators by automatically generating video outlines.

On Tuesday, YouTube announced a new creator-focused feature owned by Google's in-house AI chatbot Gemini.

Users may get help from the Gemini AI tool with ideas for video titles, thumbnails, and synopses.

Only a small number of YouTube video producers will have access to the AI-powered brainstorming tool, which has been introduced in beta.

It was rumoured that the massive video streaming company was testing a feature in YouTube Music called bespoke radio stations last month.

The AI capability was unveiled by the firm in a video posted on the Creator Insider channel on YouTube.

It is a component of the studio integration between Gemini and the streaming video platform that is presently undergoing testing.

This tool will also offer a condensed form of the chatbot that may assist users in creating video titles, outlines, and thumbnail recommendations.

As part of a short-term trial, a representative shared that a restricted number of authors will get access to the Gemini AI tool.

The platform will next choose whether or not to expand its user base based on the test group's comments.

