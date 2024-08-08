World

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan, tsunami warning issued

Authorities have urged people to stay away from the sea and riverbank

  • August 08, 2024


A strong earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hit the coast of southern Japan on Thursday, August 8. Authorities have issued a tsunami warning.

According to ABC News, the epicentre of the earthquake was just a dozen miles away from the city of Miyazaki, located on the island of Kyushu in Japan.

The earthquake was measured at a depth of about 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) in the Hyuganada Sea. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) waves are expected along the southern coast of Kyushu.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred at 4:42 pm local time, followed by a tremor of 4.8 magnitude an hour later.

Moreover, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa told a press conference, “We will continue to grasp the extent of damage and closely coordinate with local governments. We will make an utmost effort to take disaster emergency measures, placing top priority on rescue operations mainly by police, fire departments, self-defence forces, and the Japan Coast Guard.”

He further added, “We are currently confirming the relationship with the Nankai Trough earthquake." We can confirm human injuries and property damage."

Japan Meteorological Agency urged people to ‘do not enter the sea or approach the coast until the warning is lifted.’

