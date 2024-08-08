Shaheen Afridi teams up with UK football club Manchester United for kit launch

Shaheen Afridi adds another feather to his cap!
The legendary cricketer is seemingly expanding his fan base as he is now attracting football fans with his new milestone.
Amid ongoing unrest in the UK, Manchester United, one of the country's leading football clubs, has teamed up with the prominent Muslim and Asian athlete to unveil their latest kit.
The club reportedly invited the fast bowler to Old Trafford, Manchester United's legendary stadium, to attend the launch event.
This collaboration is a notable partnership between one of the world's most famous football clubs and a celebrated cricket player.
A source from Manchester United, while expressing the club's enthusiasm about teaming up with Afridi told Geo News, "This partnership holds great significance. Shaheen Shah Afridi was chosen by the Old Trafford administration to unveil the official kit, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports and his potential to inspire young people to participate in athletics.”
“We are looking forward to more collaborations with Afridi in the future,” the insider added.
In addition to this, a video from the event shows Afridi proudly wearing the new Manchester United kit at Old Trafford, showcasing a unique connection between the worlds of cricket and football.
Earlier this year, Afridi had an unexpected meeting with Manchester United's owner, Avram Glazer, in Dubai while competing in the ILT20 league for the Desert Vipers.
During their brief encounter, Glazer invited Afridi to visit Old Trafford and presented him with a Manchester United jersey, laying the groundwork for this recent collaboration.
To note, Afridi went to the UK to especially participate in the kit launch.