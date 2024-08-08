Sports

Shaheen Afridi teams up with UK football club Manchester United for kit launch

Pakistani Cricketer Shaheen Afridi becomes first Asian athlete to launch Manchester United Kit

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Shaheen Afridi achieves new milestone as he teams up with UK’s football club Manchester United
Shaheen Afridi achieves new milestone as he teams up with UK’s football club Manchester United

Shaheen Afridi adds another feather to his cap!

The legendary cricketer is seemingly expanding his fan base as he is now attracting football fans with his new milestone.

Amid ongoing unrest in the UK, Manchester United, one of the country's leading football clubs, has teamed up with the prominent Muslim and Asian athlete to unveil their latest kit.

The club reportedly invited the fast bowler to Old Trafford, Manchester United's legendary stadium, to attend the launch event.

This collaboration is a notable partnership between one of the world's most famous football clubs and a celebrated cricket player.

A source from Manchester United, while expressing the club's enthusiasm about teaming up with Afridi told Geo News, "This partnership holds great significance. Shaheen Shah Afridi was chosen by the Old Trafford administration to unveil the official kit, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports and his potential to inspire young people to participate in athletics.”

“We are looking forward to more collaborations with Afridi in the future,” the insider added.

In addition to this, a video from the event shows Afridi proudly wearing the new Manchester United kit at Old Trafford, showcasing a unique connection between the worlds of cricket and football.

Earlier this year, Afridi had an unexpected meeting with Manchester United's owner, Avram Glazer, in Dubai while competing in the ILT20 league for the Desert Vipers.

During their brief encounter, Glazer invited Afridi to visit Old Trafford and presented him with a Manchester United jersey, laying the groundwork for this recent collaboration.

To note, Afridi went to the UK to especially participate in the kit launch.

Sports News

Arshad Nadeem sets sights on Pakistan's first-ever Olympic gold
Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak
Rafael Nadal makes shocking announcement ahead of 2024 US Open
New England Patriots drop 'interest' in Brandon Aiyuk amid contract dispute
Vinesh Phogat's Olympic gold medal hopes shatter after disqualification
Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw claims gold in speed climbing debut at Paris Olympics
Babar Azam praises Arshad Nadeem's Olympic final qualification feat
Afghan cricketer Ihsanullah Janat hit with hefty ban for match-fixing
Bangladesh cricket team's tour to Pakistan in doubt amid 'major' domestic unrest
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Suni Lee views Paris Olympics as her 'redemption tour'
Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of Al Nassr training: 'Back where I belong!'