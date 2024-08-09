Blake Lively reveals Ryan Reynolds' uncredited role in 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively recently revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes tidbit about her husband Ryan Reynolds' involvement in the upcoming film adaptation of It Ends With Us.
During a candid interview with E! News, the Gossip Girl star shared that the Deadpool actor secretly penned a pivotal scene in the movie, a fact that "nobody knows."
She said, "The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that but you now.”
Lively, 36, continued, “We help each other. He works on everything I do; I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his."
Ryan, 47, worked on a sequence that screenwriter Christie Hall said was "probably the trickiest one to tackle" because it is "perfect in the novel."
She told PEOPLE, "My first attempt at that scene, I really tried to just honour what Colleen (Hoover) wrote, almost word for word. I really, really tried because I just think that she did it best. What's tricky about that scene is it's long."
However, Hall confessed that she was unaware that the IF actor had written any of the part in the script.
"There were a couple of little things that I thought had been improvised," she said.
Hall noted, "Like when he says, 'Pretty please with a cherry on top,' and she talks about the maraschino cherries. When I saw a cut I was like, 'Oh, that's cute. That must have been a cute improvised thing.' So if I'm being told that Ryan wrote that, then great, how wonderful."
It Ends With Us is released in theatres on August 9, 2024.