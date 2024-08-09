World

US, Egypt, Qatar urge Israel and Hamas to resume peace talks in Cairo

Mediating nations push Israel and Hamas to meet in Cairo or Doha next week

  August 09, 2024
Mediating nations, the US, Qatar, and Egypt, in a joint statement on Thursday, urged Israel and Hamas to resume peace talks and finalise a ceasefire deal.

According to CNN, the three countries that have been mediating peace talks for Gaza asked Israel and Hamas to talk in either Doha or Cairo next week.

The heads of the three countries said in a joint statement, “The three of us and our teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude.”

It further added, “There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement.”

The US officials claimed that they were getting close to a deal before the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran last week.

Moreover, the Israeli Prime Minister responded to the call for a meeting and assured to send a delegation for the talks. The prime minister office said, “Following the proposal of the United States and the mediators, Israel will send on August 15 the negotiating delegation to a place to be determined to summarize the details for the implementation of the framework agreement.”

Meanwhile, Hamas has not yet responded to the call for the meeting.

