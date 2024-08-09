Sports

Babar Azam joins other cricketers to wish Arshad Nadeem on historic win

Arshad Nadeem made a record at 2024 Paris Olympics and won the first gold medal for Pakistan

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Babar Azam has joined the list of Pakistani cricketers who are celebrating the historic win of Arshad Nadeem at 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Thursday, Arshad won a gold medial after 92.97-meter javelin throw in the final of the Olympics.

With this historic win, Arshad defeated his long-time opponent India’s Neeraj Chopra who stood second in the competition and won silver medal.

Babar wrote on X, “After 30 long years, the gold is back in Pakistan! Huge congratulations to @arshadnadeem for this incredible achievement. You’ve made the entire nation proud.”

Ramiz Raja also wished the Pakistani athlete, “Just to give you an idea of how big that Olympic record javelin throw was from Arshad Nadeem: the length of football field (92.97) Arshad Nadeem throw 92.97..Mashallah.”

Arshad is now raked in sixth place in the list of all-time best javelin throws after the massive win. Czech Republic’s Jan Zelezny ranks the first on the list with the world record of 98.48 metres throw that he accomplished in 1996.

The list of other Pakistani sports personalities who have wished the gold medallist include Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman and Wasim Akhram.

