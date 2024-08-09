Stroke deaths among middle-aged US adults hit two-decade high during COVID

A new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed that the stroke rate among middle-aged people in the US has increased by 20 years.
According to CNN, the rate of death among 45- to 64-year-olds began to rise in 2012, and by 2019, the death rate had surged to 7% from what it was seven years ago, and during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had spiked to another 12%.
As per a news report, over 19,700 people in this age group died from strokes in 2022.
Moreover, earlier research found that the pandemic increased the risk of stroke among people of all ages. While the author of the report and statistician with the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, Sally Curtain, noted that a longer-term rise in the death rate among middle-aged people as compared to elderly people came over the past decade.
She also found that racial and ethnic disparities are also higher among middle-aged people. The stroke death rate among black people aged 65 or older is 24% higher than that of white people, whereas the rate is 133% higher for black people aged 45–65 years.
In addition to that, the report claimed that middle-aged men are at higher risk of death from stroke than middle-aged women.
Experts have warned that middle age is the most crucial time to monitor and manage health risks.