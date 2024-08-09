Vienna Authorities detain suspects in plot against Taylor Swift concert

World

Taylor Swift is set to perform in London next week

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Vienna authorities detained an 18-year-old Iraqi national in connection with an alleged plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital.

As per Reuters, the suspect, part of the same group as the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian of North Macedonian descent, swore allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) on August 6.

However, the exact link to the planned attack remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced ongoing investigations, with more suspects to be questioned.

The main suspect, who also pledged loyalty to IS, had planned a deadly assault on the estimated 20,000 fans at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium, leading to the cancellation of all three scheduled shows for security reasons.

The 19-year-old had resigned from his job shortly before the planned attack, citing "big plans," and has confessed in custody.

Two other Austrian youths, aged 17 and 15, were detained in relation to the plot. The 17-year-old, who had secured a job with a company providing services at the stadium, has not cooperated with authorities, while the 15-year-old is being intensively questioned.

However, Swift, who has a performance scheduled in London next week, has not commented on the concert cancellations. 

World News

Protests erupt in Dhaka over anti-hindu violence following Hasina's resignation
British Airways axes flights from London Heathrow to Beijing for THIS reason
Venezuelan President Maduro blocks X after clash with Musk: ‘Elon Musk out!’
US, Egypt, Qatar urge Israel and Hamas to resume peace talks in Cairo
Trump vs. Harris: Highly anticipated presidential debate set for September
Everything You Need to Know About Sheikh Hasina's Asylum Plans
Russian defense ministry announces continued battle in Kursk region
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Hurricane Debby targets North Carolina after second landfall
UK sees wave of anti-racism protests after far-right violence
7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan, tsunami warning issued
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus returns to head Bangladesh's interim government