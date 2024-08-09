Vienna Authorities detain suspects in plot against Taylor Swift concert

Vienna authorities detained an 18-year-old Iraqi national in connection with an alleged plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital.
As per Reuters, the suspect, part of the same group as the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian of North Macedonian descent, swore allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) on August 6.
However, the exact link to the planned attack remains unclear.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced ongoing investigations, with more suspects to be questioned.
The main suspect, who also pledged loyalty to IS, had planned a deadly assault on the estimated 20,000 fans at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium, leading to the cancellation of all three scheduled shows for security reasons.
The 19-year-old had resigned from his job shortly before the planned attack, citing "big plans," and has confessed in custody.
Two other Austrian youths, aged 17 and 15, were detained in relation to the plot. The 17-year-old, who had secured a job with a company providing services at the stadium, has not cooperated with authorities, while the 15-year-old is being intensively questioned.
However, Swift, who has a performance scheduled in London next week, has not commented on the concert cancellations.