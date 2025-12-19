Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career  

Radhika Apte has recalled facing trauma on the sets of her South Indian films.
The 40-year-old Indian film actress has recently opened up about the tough acting journey that still haunts her.
In a conversation with Creator X Creator by SCREEN, Radhika revealed that some of her most disturbing encounters happened when she was offered projects by influential figures in Hindi cinema.
"I didn’t do many big Hindi films where this happened, but there were some offers that came my way. When I met them and realised who they were, I decided I would never work with them," Apte noted.
She continued explaining an incident that left her deeply shaken. During a shoot, she was instructed to add excessive padding to her body to fit a certain visual expectation.
"They kept saying, ‘Amma, more padding! I asked them how much more they wanted. How much rounder would you make somebody?" the Andhadhun starlet added.
Radhika Apte was most recently seen in Saali Mohabbat, directed by Tisca Chopra, alongside Divyenndu.