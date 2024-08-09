Sci-Tech

Samsung recalls over 1 million electric ranges due to fire risk

Samsung is collaborating with the CPSC and other brands to enhance safety standards

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Samsung recalls over 1 million electric ranges due to fire risk
Samsung recalls over 1 million electric ranges due to fire risk

Samsung has issued a major recall affecting over 1 million slide-in electric ranges in the US following reports of a serious fire hazard linked to the ranges' front knobs.

As per NBC News, the recall, announced by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), affects 30 models sold between May 2013 and August 2024, with prices ranging from $1,250 to $3,050.

Reports have linked the front knobs to over 250 fires, causing significant damage. These incidents include 40 injuries, with eight requiring medical attention, and at least seven fires resulting in pet deaths.

Since 2013, Samsung has received over 300 reports of these knobs being unintentionally activated by people or pets.

In response, Samsung is offering free knob locks or covers to mitigate the risk. 

However, the CPSC advices against placing or leaving items on the range's surface to prevent accidental activation and potential fires.

The company introduced new models in April 2024 with improved knob safety features, including a “pinching” action before turning, and Wi-Fi connectivity to alert users via the Samsung SmartThings app if a burner is activated.

Samsung emphasises that accidental knob activation is not unique to their products, as similar issues have been reported with ranges from various manufacturers.

Additionally, the company is collaborating with the CPSC and other brands to enhance safety standards.

Joel Embiid fires back at Olympics ‘booing’ French crowd with savage reply

Joel Embiid fires back at Olympics ‘booing’ French crowd with savage reply
Protests erupt in Dhaka over anti-hindu violence following Hasina's resignation

Protests erupt in Dhaka over anti-hindu violence following Hasina's resignation
Aamir Khan graces 'Laapataa Ladies' screening at supreme court

Aamir Khan graces 'Laapataa Ladies' screening at supreme court

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74

Sci-Tech News

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
TikTok introduces advanced tools for upcoming film and TV show information
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Elon Musk social platform X takes a fruitful descision for EU users
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
YouTube rolls out Gemini AI tool to streamline video outlines for creator
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
China lunar samples reveal groundbreaking discovery: Water on Moon?
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Google's search dominance is illegal monopoly, US court declares
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
OpenAI withholds powerful AI tool amid fear of backlash
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
WhatsApp soon allows users to send voice messages to Meta AI
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Turkey blocks Instagram access amid ‘censoring’ Hamas-related content
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Intel's weak performance drags down semiconductor stocks globally
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Spotify reintroduces 'lyrics' feature for free users
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Google simplifies removal of explicit deepfakes with latest update
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Mark Zuckerberg turns T-Pain's gift into a tech moment