Samsung recalls over 1 million electric ranges due to fire risk

Samsung has issued a major recall affecting over 1 million slide-in electric ranges in the US following reports of a serious fire hazard linked to the ranges' front knobs.
As per NBC News, the recall, announced by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), affects 30 models sold between May 2013 and August 2024, with prices ranging from $1,250 to $3,050.
Reports have linked the front knobs to over 250 fires, causing significant damage. These incidents include 40 injuries, with eight requiring medical attention, and at least seven fires resulting in pet deaths.
Since 2013, Samsung has received over 300 reports of these knobs being unintentionally activated by people or pets.
In response, Samsung is offering free knob locks or covers to mitigate the risk.
However, the CPSC advices against placing or leaving items on the range's surface to prevent accidental activation and potential fires.
The company introduced new models in April 2024 with improved knob safety features, including a “pinching” action before turning, and Wi-Fi connectivity to alert users via the Samsung SmartThings app if a burner is activated.
Samsung emphasises that accidental knob activation is not unique to their products, as similar issues have been reported with ranges from various manufacturers.
Additionally, the company is collaborating with the CPSC and other brands to enhance safety standards.