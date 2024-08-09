Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont flees Spain to avoid arrest

The exiled ex-Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, escaped the police manhunt and fled Spain on Friday, August 9.
According to BBC, Puigdemont, who made a surprise appearance in Barcelona, disappeared after giving a short speech to the crowd.
The Spanish authorities had launched a large manhunt to arrest the ex-Catalan leader on charges related to his involvement in the 2017 Catalan independence.
The 61-year-old, along with other leaders of the pro-independence 2017, organised a referendum that declared the independence of the region, but the referendum was ruled illegal by the constitutional court of Spain.
The ex-Catalan leader told his supporters at the rally on August 8, “Long live a free Catalonia!” He asserted that he had come back ‘to remind you that we are still here.’
He further added, “Holding a referendum is not and will never be a crime.”
The Puigdemont Party's secretary general, Jordi Turull, revealed that he has now reached Belgium again, where he lives.
The party’s secretary-general also asserted that he had been in Spain since Tuesday. He had dinner in Barcelona on August 6 night and all of Wednesday and Thursday in the region before making a surprise public appearance.
Additionally, a Spanish Supreme Court judge has demanded an explanation from Catalonia's police about the escape of Puigdemont.