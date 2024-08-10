Solar storm: Latest pictures of sun's surface release

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (SUPARCO) has issued warning regarding a forthcoming solar storm.
According to multiple reports, the Earth’s path is currently surrounded by geomagnetic storms because of the powerful material and energy emitted from the Solar System’s center star.
Power grids, space stations, and satellites have been exposed to a risk as this big plot of boiling heat rolls on.
The Institute of Space Technology Islamabad has additionally published some exclusive images, showing the mad dance that the sun’s surface is raging with.
One spokesperson from SUPARCO said, “Three Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are on their way to Earth right now. The first two M-Class solar flares were launched on August 7.”
“Initial CMEs were relatively minor, but the third X1.3-class solar flare is much more powerful than these. More M-class flares have been shot from the sun’s surface,” the informer added.
It’s in the next three to four days that the effects of magnetic waves as well as plasma are forecasted to hit Earth.
When the activity reaches its peak, the planet may be left face-to-face with a number of storms.
This can disable satellites, GPS networks, and cellular phones along with causing radio blackouts.