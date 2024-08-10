Mediterranean diet can reduce stress and anxiety, study

Ditch the stress and anxiety by indulging in a Mediterranean feast!
A new breakthrough discovery reveals that adopting a Mediterranean diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes can be the secret sauce to reducing stress and mental distress.
Researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York, surveyed over 1,500 people and used a machine learning model to analyze the results.
They found that consuming components of the Mediterranean diet was associated with lower levels of perceived stress and mental distress.
In contrast, eating Western dietary components was correlated with increased perceived stress and mental distress.
"The Mediterranean diet lowers mental distress," said Lina Begdache, Associate Professor of health and wellness studies.
She further added, "It may be associated with a decrease in the negative components of perceived stress and an improvement in its positive attributes."
The Mediterranean diet is characterized by its high intake of plant-based foods, whole grains, and healthy fats, such as those found in extra virgin olive oil.
In contrast, the Western diet is high in processed and high-glycemic foods, added sugars, salt, and unhealthy fats.