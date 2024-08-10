Efforts to recover bodies from São Paulo plane crash are underway

World

  August 10, 2024
A plane crash in São Paulo, Brazil, has resulted in the deaths of all 62 people on board, with at least 21 bodies recovered so far.

The twin-engine turboprop, operated by Voepass, crashed in the town of Vinhedo on its way from Cascavel to São Paulo.

The ATR 72-500, initially reported to have 57 passengers and four crew members, was later confirmed to have an additional unaccounted-for passenger.

Footage shared on social media shows the plane spiraling before the crash.

The aircraft fell in a residential area, causing damage to one home but leaving no injuries on the ground.

Recovery teams are working to identify victims using documents, seating positions, and mobile phones, as per Reuters.

The casualties are being moved to a police morgue in São Paulo, where families will be accommodated in a local hotel.

This incident is Brazil’s deadliest plane crash since 2007. The cause of the crash is still unknown, but flight recorders have been retrieved for investigation.

Additionally, the plane, built in 2010, was reported to be in good condition, and the crew members were all properly licensed.

