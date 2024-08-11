Brazil Plane Crash: Bodies of all 62 victims recovered

Brazilian emergency crew on Saturday, August 10, announced it had recovered the bodies of all 62 people who were on the plane that crashed in Vinhedo town near Sao Paulo on Friday.
According to Reuters, Voepass Airlines earlier said the aircraft was carrying 57 passengers, with 4 crew members on board, but later it was found that there was another unaccounted-for passenger on the flight, bringing the tally of causalities to 62 with 34 males and 28 females.
As per the regional carriers among the people on the board, four people, including three Venezuelans and one Portuguese woman, have dual citizenship.
The Mayor of Vinhedo, Dario Pacheco, said that the bodies of the victims have been moved to the police morgue in Sao Paulo for identification, whereas the bodies of the pilot and co-pilot were already identified earlier on Saturday.
It was also stated that the family members have been called for the identification of the victims, and they will be staying in a hotel in the city to help in the identification process.
Moreover, firefighter Maycon Cristo at the site of the crash explained that the team is using documents, physical characteristics, belongings, and seat assessment to identify the victims.