Rahul Dravid opens up on most challenging moment as Indian coach

Rahul Dravid, the former head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2021 to 2024, recently revealed the lowest point of his coaching career.
According to NDTV, Rahul revealed that his lowest point was during India’s series against South Africa back in the 2021-2022 season under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.
Speaking to Star Sports, Rahul revealed, “If you ask me what is the lowest point, I would say that the South Africa Test series early on in my career. We won the first Test match in South Africa in Centurion, and then we played in the second and third Test matches. We have never won a series in South Africa, as you know. It was a really big opportunity for us to win that series. Some of our senior players were not there."
Rahul further added, “Rohit Sharma was injured, and we didn't have some senior players in that series. But we were very close, and in both the test matches—the second and the third test matches—in the third inning, we had a big opportunity.”
The coach said, “We could have set a decent score and won the game, but South Africa played well. They chased back in the fourth inning. So I would say that that was probably my lowest point in my coaching career, not being able to win that series in spite of being ahead.”
Although Rahul did not get the desired beginning of his career as an Indian coach, he secured the most iconic and perfect ending with the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup trophy.