Sports

Rahul Dravid opens up on most challenging moment as Indian coach

Former Indian cricket team coach retired after India won the T20 World Cup 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Former Indian cricket team coach retired after India won the T20 World Cup 2024
Former Indian cricket team coach retired after India won the T20 World Cup 2024

Rahul Dravid, the former head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2021 to 2024, recently revealed the lowest point of his coaching career.

According to NDTV, Rahul revealed that his lowest point was during India’s series against South Africa back in the 2021-2022 season under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

Speaking to Star Sports, Rahul revealed, “If you ask me what is the lowest point, I would say that the South Africa Test series early on in my career. We won the first Test match in South Africa in Centurion, and then we played in the second and third Test matches. We have never won a series in South Africa, as you know. It was a really big opportunity for us to win that series. Some of our senior players were not there."

Rahul further added, “Rohit Sharma was injured, and we didn't have some senior players in that series. But we were very close, and in both the test matches—the second and the third test matches—in the third inning, we had a big opportunity.”

The coach said, “We could have set a decent score and won the game, but South Africa played well. They chased back in the fourth inning. So I would say that that was probably my lowest point in my coaching career, not being able to win that series in spite of being ahead.”

Although Rahul did not get the desired beginning of his career as an Indian coach, he secured the most iconic and perfect ending with the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup trophy.

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard
Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’

Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon

Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Sports News

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand welcome in hometown Mian Channu
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Jordan Chiles' Olympic bronze medal 'revoked' after IOC ruling
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Algerian boxer Khelif wins gold at Paris Olympics amid gender controversy
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Aman Sehrawat clinches India’s first wrestling medal at 2024 Olympics
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Pedro Neto heads to Chelsea in 'major' transfer deal
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Joel Embiid fires back at Olympics ‘booing’ French crowd with savage reply