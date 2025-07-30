Canadian Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez loses first round of home tournament

Leylah Fernandez has lost the first round of her home tournament.

In the first round of Canadian Open 2025, Leylah lost the title to the Australian player Maya Joint in just one hour, 15 minutes by scoring 6-4, 6-1.

As per ESPN, the No. 13 tennis player criticized the schedule at the National Bank Open for her loss on Tuesday.

She gave reason for her loss, "I did not receive that. That hurt me because I was very looking forward to be playing at night, but I guess it's a little bit political issues at that point.”

Tennis Canada also released a statement to address Leylah’s controversial remarks.

The official statement read, "WTA protocols mean first-round matches need to be completed before second-round matches are played, ensuring fairness to all players.”

It further continued, “Given Leylah won the title in Washington on Sunday, she was not able to arrive in Montreal until the early hours of Monday morning. As a result, the WTA made the decision to play her opening match in the latest possible first-round slot."

On the work front, Leylah Fernandez is set to play against the fellow Canadian tennis player Bianca Jolie Fernandez on Wednesday, July 30.

