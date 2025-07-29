Cristiano Ronaldo earns unexpected praise from Al-Ahli rival

Cristiano Ronaldo, even after turning 40 is still achieving remarkable feats in football career and his performance is undoubtedly so impressive that even the biggest and most-well known players in the world are amazed and inspired by him.

Among them is Al-Ahli rival Riyad Mahrez, who is deeply impressed by Ronaldo's incredible performances, especially considering that Ronaldo is 40 years old.

CR7 is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history and is also one of the highest-paid footballer in the football history.

Ronaldo, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.

In an interview with CARRE, Mahrez praised Ronaldo, “He's incredibly strong and deserves the recognition he receives. Even at 40, look at the way he moves and how he starts; it's impressive."

The player added, "He's truly extraordinary, and being like Cristiano isn't easy.”

Al-Nassr, along with Ronaldo appears to be making consistent efforts to strengthen his squad after a season with no trophies.

The first new signing which is reportedly made with Ronaldo's help, is his Portuguese teammate Joao Felix who joined the club from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million.

As per the reports, the Portuguese star now wants to bring in another Chelsea player, Marc Cucurella.

