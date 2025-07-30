Tom Brady takes subtle dig at ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in letter about fatherhood

Tom Brady penned a cryptic letter about fatherhood, seemingly sending a message to his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, whom he split from in October 2022.

While the pair did not reveal the reason behind their divorce, the supermodel reportedly had grown frustrated with Tom prioritising football over everything, especially when he came back from retirement for a final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has now penned a newsletter to his fans, where he opened up on dealing with parenthood alongside a successful career.

"I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family," he began. "I chose to do it by playing football."

Tom shared that he believed his dedication and focus towards football were a teaching point for his children, as he was showing "by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives."

Tom and Gisele share two kids together Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, and the NFL legend also has a 17-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

"Remember, your children are watching everything. They see what you do in every aspect of your life and how you do it," he added.

Drawing a parallel between sports and everyday activities, the 47-year-old wrote, "Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent. And neither is winning Super Bowls or MVPs."

"You won't be perfect. Nobody is. You will fail and disappoint people along the way. But if you stay committed to your goals over time, even when your priorities shift (which they do at times), then you can be confident that you are living a life of integrity and purpose," Tom concluded.

The emotional newsletter came a day after Tom shared highlights of his European summer getaway with his children on social media.

