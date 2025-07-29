Caitlin Clark stalker receives 2 years prison sentence after pleading guilty

Caitlin Clark stalker receives 2 years prison sentence after pleading guilty
Caitlin Clark stalker receives 2 years prison sentence after pleading guilty

A Texas man who was harassing WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark online has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

Michael Lewis was arrested in January in Indianapolis, a mile away from where Clark's team, the Indiana Fever, plays their matches.

Authorities said that Lewis sent hundreds of threatening and sexually explicit messages to the 23-year-old over the course of a month. Clark told police she had to change her appearance in public due to fear.

The 55-year-old denied the posts being threatening, noting that he was writing them for "just the same reason everybody makes posts." He also told police that he had "an imaginary relationship" with Clark.

During a contentious court hearing on Monday, July 28, Lewis told the judge that he wanted Clark to "be safe" and aimed to point out holes in her security.

The judge in the case warned that his remarks could breach his plea bargain with prosecutors. Lewis had been facing up to six years in prison for harassment and stalking.

Officials praised Clark for coming forward with her concerns about the posts, as Prosecutor Ryan Mears shared after the sentencing, "No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence."

"It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don't," he added.

Lewis was ordered to have no contact with Clark and not to use the internet during his prison term, along with that, he was directed to keep his distance from all of Fever's games.

Read more :

Sports

Max Verstappen blames rain delay for losing podium at Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen blames rain delay for losing podium at Belgian Grand Prix
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished fourth in the Belgian Grand Prix, won by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri

Lionel Messi spotted on Coldplay kiss cam with wife Antonela, fans go wild

Lionel Messi spotted on Coldplay kiss cam with wife Antonela, fans go wild
Lionel Messi attends Coldplay concert in Miami with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons

Ichiro Suzuki makes history as first Japanese-born Baseball Hall of Famer

Ichiro Suzuki makes history as first Japanese-born Baseball Hall of Famer
Ichiro Suzuki delivers a humorous celebratory speech after joining the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Oscar Piastri pays heartfelt tribute to grandfather after winning Belgian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri pays heartfelt tribute to grandfather after winning Belgian Grand Prix
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has secured his sixth victory of the year, as he extended his championship lead

England takes the crown at Euro 2025 after dramatic penalty win over Spain

England takes the crown at Euro 2025 after dramatic penalty win over Spain
The Lionesses have retained their European Champions title with a thrilling win over Spain in the Euro 2025 final

Joe Burrow earns Tom Brady comparison from ex-teammate with one major difference

Joe Burrow earns Tom Brady comparison from ex-teammate with one major difference
Tom Brady's ex-teammate believes that if anyone in today's NFL comes close to Brady, it could be Joe Burrow

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr close to signing Joao Felix in bold swoop

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr close to signing Joao Felix in bold swoop
Joao Felix has been eager to leave Chelsea after a difficult season and is hoping to move this summer

Luis Diaz transfer rumours soar as Bayern Munich make fresh move

Luis Diaz transfer rumours soar as Bayern Munich make fresh move
Bayern Munich have reportedly been interested in signing Liverpool's Luis Diaz, throughout the summer transfer window