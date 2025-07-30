Audi makes new title sponsor announcement ahead of joining F1

Audi has made a major announcement about new sponsor before joining Formula One in 2026.
The car company recently announced that Revolut, a UK-based banking company, has became their title sponsor for the F1 team.
Audi is set to make its Formula 1 debut in 2026 after acquiring Sauber Motorsport, currently competing as Stake F1 Team, and will rebrand it as the Audi Formula One Team.
CEO Gernot Dollner released a statement on the new partnership, "Audi is entering Formula 1 with a clear ambition: to use the platform as a technologically relevant and economically sustainable investment in the future of the Audi brand. We firmly believe in the success of our project, which we are approaching with a realistic attitude and a mindset of continuous improvement.”
He further added, "In Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our ambitions and attitude. Formula 1 is a global stage that offers us the opportunity to reach new target groups together and generate enthusiasm for our products."
For those unversed, the former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto will be appointed as a chief technical officer of the new team.
Meanwhile, Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will take over the position of team principal.