WWE Monday Night Raw begins with heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) paid heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan in the beginning of Monday Night Raw.
According to New York Post, WWE on Monday, July 28, began the show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, with a 10-bell salute to Hall of Famer Hogan in the presence of his son Nick Hogan.
The bell salute was followed by a video featuring the life highlights of the pro wrestling and pop culture icon, from childhood to his legendary wrestling career.
Emotional Nick, along with his wife, Tana Lea, all dressed in black, stands in the centre front with the renowned names of wrestling as the tribute is paid off to his father in the loud chants of “Hogan! Hogan!” from the crowd.
WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, ahead of the 10-bell salute, said, “We lost one of the biggest and most globally recognised icons in the world. A man I grew up watching was fortunate enough to share the ring with and, like so many of us, was honoured to call a friend.”
“He captivated millions of people and inspired them around the globe. We would not be standing here right now, all of us together, if it were not for him," he added.
Previously, Friday Night SmackDown on July 25, a day after his death, paid tribute to the six-time WWE Champion and two-time Hall of Famer.
For the unversed, Hogan died at the age of 71 at his home in Clearwater, Florida, after a cardiac arrest.