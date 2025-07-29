Tom Brady shares rare family moments from dreamy European getaway

Tom Brady gave fans a rare sneak peek into his family's summer getaway in Europe!

The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 29 to share carousel of heartwarming moments, accompanied by a long and heartfelt caption.

In the first black-and-white photo, Brady is seen wearing a formal black suit and tie with sunglasses and short, neatly styled hair.

In the second image, Brady and his son Jack are seen sitting together on a boat, both wearing matching white-T-shirts and sunglasses, with an uncanny resemblance between father and son.

The carousel also included photo of his daughter having fun including a sweet selfie with her dad and brother.

In the caption, Brady wrote, "Euro Summer 2025: so many special and unforgettable moments. Breathtaking sunrises and sunsets that steal your breath away, magical weddings that warm the soul, late night adventures filled with laughter and dreams."

He continued, "Singing your heart out in the streets, dancing under the stars with loved ones, kids’ joyful chaos that reminds you what innocence feels like, and endless laughter echoing through every corner… this is life at its most beautiful."

The the former NFL quarterback concluded the caption by expressing his gratitude, "And I’m grateful for every second."

Shortly after Brady posted the new pictures, fans filled comment section with sweet remarks, especially pointing out how much his 17-year-old son Jack looks like his twin.

One user wrote, "Your oldest son is your twin," while another penned, "Bro looks more like Tom Brady than Tom Brady."

The third user honestly remarked, "Those Brady genes didn't miss with Jack!"

For the unversed, Brady has 3 children, his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen and his son, Jack from an earlier relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

