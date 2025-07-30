Taylor Fritz speaks out against packed ATP schedule: ‘Not the best policy'

Taylor Fritz has criticised the ATP calendar rules that forced him to take part in an event despite him not feeling 100% fit.
According to Tennis365, the world No.4 is back in action as the Canadian Open kicks off this week but Fritz believes the calendar has become too condensed and rules make it impossible to take a break.
The 27-year-old highlighted the rule that says players must feature in a certain number of 500 tournaments a year, meaning that if they miss a few early on through injury, they are playing catch-up for the rest of the year.
He said, “It’s a tough time of year because there’s no week where it makes sense to take a break. There are thousands, and to be honest, last week, and don’t get me wrong, I really like Washington and I like playing the tournament.”
“But with how tight my schedule was on the grass court, I probably should have decided not to participate. But there’s a new rule that says you have to play a certain number of 500 events or they put a zero on your record. Because I was injured during the year, I missed two 500s, so I had to play in Washington to have a chance to meet my ATP 500 quota for the year,” he added.
Fritz went on to suggest that the rule has risked him being “exhausted” come the US Open and said it has made him unable to “prioritise” his home grand slam.