Jordan Chiles' Olympic bronze medal 'revoked' after IOC ruling

  • August 11, 2024
Jordan Chiles is officially stripped of her Olympic bronze medal in a shocking turn of events!

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) judge ruled in favor of gymnasts Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who filed a petition on August 5 against the American gymnast's bronze win, citing an error in the scoring that initially deprives Barbosu of her rightful third-place finish.

In a statement issued by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday, August 10, it was announced that Chiles' bronze medal will be reallocated to Barbosu, reported PEOPLE.

"We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal," the statement read.

Chiles, 23, initially secured fifth in the floor final, but after a successful inquiry by her coach Cecile Landi, she was awarded her first individual Olympic medal.

This resulted in the Romanian Olympic Committee challenging the decision, which has now turned out to be in their favor.

Devastated by the social media trolls during the appeal process and the IOC ruling, Chiles dropped four broken heart emojis on her Instagram stories, followed by a message, "I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health. Thank you."

