Paris Olympics: Athletes record-breaking and historic performances

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Numerous new world records were made during the 2024 Paris Olympics now, on the other hand, so many records have been broken during the Games.

According to BBC, more than 10,000 athletes from all around the globe competed in 32 different sports to win 329 Olympic medals. So, here is a recap of some record-breaking performances of the Paris Games.

St Lucia’s First Olympic Medal

Julien Alfred made history as the first Olympic medallist of St. Lucia, winning silver in the women's 200m race.

Armand Duplantis's New Record

Armand Duplantis from Sweden set a new record of 6.25 m after winning gold in the men’s pole vault.

Dominica’s First Olympic Medal

Thea Lafond won the first-ever gold for the Dominica in the women's triple jump final.

Cindy Ngamba‘s First Medal for Refugee Team

Cameroon-born boxer Cindy Ngamba made history after winning the first medal for the Refugee Olympic Team.

Aleksandra Miroslaw Breaks Record

Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland broke two world records and won the inaugural women’s speed climbing.

Leon Marchand Breaks Two Olympic Records

Leon Marchand of France broke two Olympic records in the swimming.

Pakistan’s First Non-Hockey Gold

Arshad Nadeem threw a javelin at 92.97 m, the sixth-best throw in history and the best throw of the Paris Olympics. He also won Pakistan’s first non-hockey gold.

Jamaica's First Gold in Discus

Roje Stona is the first Jamaican to win a gold medal in the discus.

Sports News

Emily Campbell claims final medal for team GB at Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics 2024: US women’s basketball team wins eighth consecutive gold
Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony
Team USA’s Jordan Chiles returns Olympic medal after court order
Manchester City defeats Manchester United in penalty shootout for Community Shield glory
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand welcome in hometown Mian Channu
Jordan Chiles' Olympic bronze medal 'revoked' after IOC ruling
Rahul Dravid opens up on most challenging moment as Indian coach
Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action
Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series
Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo