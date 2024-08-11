Paris Olympics: Athletes record-breaking and historic performances

Numerous new world records were made during the 2024 Paris Olympics now, on the other hand, so many records have been broken during the Games.
According to BBC, more than 10,000 athletes from all around the globe competed in 32 different sports to win 329 Olympic medals. So, here is a recap of some record-breaking performances of the Paris Games.
St Lucia’s First Olympic Medal
Julien Alfred made history as the first Olympic medallist of St. Lucia, winning silver in the women's 200m race.
Armand Duplantis's New Record
Armand Duplantis from Sweden set a new record of 6.25 m after winning gold in the men’s pole vault.
Dominica’s First Olympic Medal
Thea Lafond won the first-ever gold for the Dominica in the women's triple jump final.
Cindy Ngamba‘s First Medal for Refugee Team
Cameroon-born boxer Cindy Ngamba made history after winning the first medal for the Refugee Olympic Team.
Aleksandra Miroslaw Breaks Record
Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland broke two world records and won the inaugural women’s speed climbing.
Leon Marchand Breaks Two Olympic Records
Leon Marchand of France broke two Olympic records in the swimming.
Pakistan’s First Non-Hockey Gold
Arshad Nadeem threw a javelin at 92.97 m, the sixth-best throw in history and the best throw of the Paris Olympics. He also won Pakistan’s first non-hockey gold.
Jamaica's First Gold in Discus
Roje Stona is the first Jamaican to win a gold medal in the discus.