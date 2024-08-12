OpenAI gives unusual warning to ChatGPT-4o users

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
OpenAI has released a major warning for AI users who might develop feelings for the chatbot.

In a “system card” blog post for GPT-4o, OpenAI highlighted major risk factors of the chatbot and one of them is “anthropomorphization and emotional reliance,” which involves attributing human-like behaviors and characteristics to nonhuman entities, such as AI models.

OpenAI also explained that, “during early testing … we observed users using language that might indicate forming connections with the model. For example, this includes language expressing shared bonds, such as “This is our last day together”.”

Some AI users are becoming increasingly attached to the chatbot.

According to the OpenAI, GPT-4o can sometimes “unintentionally generate an output emulating the user’s voice.”

The AI company revealed that it will further study the potential for “emotional reliance.”

“and ways in which deeper integration of our model’s and systems’ many features with the audio modality may drive behavior,” the statement further read.

OpenAI also claimed that ChatGPT is “deferential,” which means users can take over conversations and can interrupt whenever they want.

Sci-Tech News

Stargazers prepare for spectacular Perseid meteor shower on August 11-12
RICO attorney breaks silence on Elon Musk’s lawsuit against advertisers
Google unveils table tennis pro robot 'Ping Pong'
Apple's journal app to get major upgrade with enhanced AI capabilities
SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11
Elon Musk’s X faces lawsuit from ex-Twitter chairman over unpaid shares
Hydrogen flights set to revolutionize air travel by 2045
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users
Massive solar storm to hit Earth soon: What you need to know?
ChatGPT voice mode could spark emotional bonds with AI, report
Elon Musk’s X enhances Premium+ plan with major update