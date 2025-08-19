Spotify now allow users add their own transitions to playlists

Spotify has introduced the latest feature that allows subscribers to create more personalised playlists and for professionals.
The custom tradition feature enables users to automatically add transitions between songs and customise them with great styles such as rise, blend, and fade.
Here’s how to access it:
Firstly, launch any playlist and click “Mix” from the toolbar to start editing.
It lets users adjust transitions with options for EQ, effects, and volume, while utilising beat data to select the best spot for changes.
The Swedish music streaming giant will show every track’s key and beats per minute (BPM) to simplify mixing.
This significant update is certainly for playlist enthusiasts who have generated up to nine billion playlists on Spotify and complements the company’s latest features, including track snoozing, Discover Weekly customization, and more.
With this feature, the platform aims to outdo Apple Music’s AutoMix, which is currently available in iOS 26 developer beta.
Premium subscribers with access and save and share mixed playlists across social media, partner with friends.
Moreover, users can easily switch on or off the feature at any time, returning playlists to their traditional format when required.