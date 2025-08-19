OpenAI debuts $5 ChatGPT plan for Indian users

OpenAI has rolled out an affordable subscription in India called ChatGPT GO, costing 399 Indian rupees per month, which is approximately $4.60.
The new plan is relatively much cheaper than its $23 per month Plus Plan, with users being able to pay through Unified Payment Interface (UPI), India's payment framework.
Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, noted that this plan will increase the chatbot's messaging, image generation and file uploading ability by 10 times in comparison to the free tier.
Turning to X, Turley penned, "Making ChatGPT more affordable has been a key ask from users! We’re rolling out Go in India first and will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries."
Last month, the VP noted that ChatGPT now has more than 700 million weekly users worldwide, a surge from 500 million in March, when the tech giant launched its updated image generator feature for ChatGPT.
The new rate for India dropped after Sam Altman shared in a recent podcast that India is the company's second-biggest market.
According to app analytics firm AppFigures, India has been the leading country in terms of ChatGPT app downloads across platforms, with over 29 million downloads coming from the country in the last 90 days.
Notably, despite the impressive user numbers, the app only made $3.6 million in this period in the country.