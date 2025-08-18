Apple loses ground as Samsung gains market share

Apple has been facing a major risk of losing market share to Samsung due to a lack of innovation, a dig at its long-standing reputation of bringing new designs.
Not many Apple users are upgrading their iPhones, as the smartphone redesigning in the last few years has been barely notable.
According to data from Telemetry, the most commonly owned iPhone is the iPhone 13 – which was launched in 2021 – representing 16.3% of all Apple's smartphones in use.
Meanwhile, Samsung has taken the industry and the US smartphone market by storm due to cutting-edge technology and its unique designs.
The tech giant has released foldable and flip phones over the past few years, including its highly rated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 7.
Based on second-quarter smartphone shipment data, those phones may be helping it chip away at Apple's market share.
While Apple iPhone shipments declined 2% year over year to 44.8 million units in the second quarter of 2025, Samsung shipments swelled 7% to 57.5 million phones.
According to Omdia, the global market share for the top three smartphone manufacturers is noted as Samsung, 20%; Apple, 16%; and Xiaomi, 15%.
IDC also emphasised that Samsung also has an advantage in offering a wider selection of smartphones at more price points, including its Galaxy A-series of phones.
Notably, aside from fresh design that can attract customers, Apple also falls behind in the AI race to Google’s Gemini and AI tools found in Samsung and Android smartphones.