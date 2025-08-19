TikTok’s rolls out Campus Verification feature for college students

Home / Sci-Tech

TikTok has launched the latest feature, named Campus Verification, which allows college students to find and connect with their classmates, which is similar to Facebook’s early campus-based model.

The latest feature enables users to add their school and graduation year to their profile and find a list of other verified students.

Here’s how to use it:

  1. Firstly, click on the “Add school” button on their profile, enter your college name, and graduation year.
  2. Now authenticate your enrollment utilising their academic email.
  3. Once confirmed, their year and schools will be shown on their profile.

Students can explore their campus page, find classmates, and sort profiles by popularity.

The feature is currently accessible at more than 6,000 universities via a collaboration with UNiDAYS, a student verification platform.

With this significant update, the Chinese-owned platform aims to create a sense of real-world connection among students

While the feature could simplify for students to form networks on campus, it also raises several concerns, as it shows personal details across the social media platform.

However, the platform mentioned that the feature will only be enabled if users wish to opt for it

The release comes after Instagram’s testing of a similar feature in 2024, though its plans for broader launch remain unclear.

