Made by Google 2025: How to watch launch of Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, more

Pixel 10 series will include the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable 10 Pro Fold will reportedly debut at event

Google has scheduled the highly anticipated “Made by Google” 2025 event, where the company is likely to release the latest Pixel 10 series, with a range of other products integrated with cutting-edge technology.

With the launch of the latest products at the event, the Alphabet-owned tech giant aims to offer a streamlined user experience.

Anticipated launches at the Made by Google 2025

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the company shared that the upcoming flagship Pixel 10 series will include the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable 10 Pro Fold will reportedly debut at the "Made by Google" 2025 event.

On the other hand, the company will release the Pixel Watch 4, new earbuds, and possibly AI features.

It is likely that the latest Tensor G5 chip, built on a 3 nm process, promises to offer enhanced performance and efficiency and will be incorporated in the Pixel 10 lineup.

The standard Pixel 10 is likely to be equipped with a telephoto lens, offering a triple rear camera setup, while the Pro range is likely to retain the company’s premium imaging hardware.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 4 could feature a longer battery life and improved charging.

Further reports suggested that Google may offer a range of AI features for the Pixel 10 as the company ramps up its efforts to focus on its family of Gemini models.

How to watch the ‘Made by Google 2025’ event

The “Made by Google” 2025 event is set to occur on August 20 at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET. It will be available live on Google’s official YouTube channel.

